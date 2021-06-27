Edwin Poots’ resignation has been dubbed a “tragedy” by a close ally.

Outgoing DUP leader Edwin Poots’ death has been described as a tragedy by a close ally.

Jim Wells said he felt reports that DUP party officers had effectively driven Mr Poots out of his position were true.

MLA for South Down Mr Wells still lacks the party whip, which he was stripped of three years ago for speaking out against the then-leadership.

Mr Wells made a clear allusion to the resistance Mr Poots encountered during his brief tenure as leader, saying he hoped his successor would not suffer a similar “guerrilla campaign.”

As he arrived at the electoral college meeting on Saturday, he observed, “It’s a tragedy that we’re here.”

“I don’t believe Edwin Poots had the opportunity. Edwin Poots, I believe, could have given this party some real meaning.

“I believe he understood the culture of this party and had some fantastic ideas for moving the party ahead in the next election, but he unfortunately didn’t get the chance.”

When asked if Mr Poots was forced out by DUP party officers, Mr Wells responded, “I believe there’s a lot of truth in that.”

Mr. Wells was one of a number of MPs and MLAs who spoke outside Saturday’s meeting, saying it was critical for members to rally behind the new leader going ahead.

East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell expressed his optimism that the DUP’s new head, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, would restore calm to the party.

“I believe he will provide a feeling of calm and sketch a path forward that we all must participate in, unite the community, and go forward,” he said.

When asked if he was a significant figure in the move against Mr Poots, Mr Campbell, who backed Sir Jeffrey in the earlier struggle against Mr Poots, declined to be drawn.

He answered, “What’s done is done.”

“Edwin and I are and will continue to be close friends, as I do with everyone else in the party. And hopefully, we’ll all be able to go forward.”

East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson expressed his optimism to reporters. (This is a brief piece.)