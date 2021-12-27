Edward O. Wilson, dubbed “The New Darwin,” died at the age of 92.

Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist and Harvard biologist Edward O. Wilson died on Sunday in Burlington, Massachusetts. He was 92 years old at the time.

Wilson was awarded the National Medal of Sciences in 1976 for his “pioneering work on the organization of insect communities and the evolution of social behavior among insects and other animals,” the highest scientific accolade in the United States. Wilson earned the nickname “the ant man” for his work with ants. Ed Wilson passed away, which is a sad news. Invented sociobiology, pioneered island biogeography, genial humanism & biophiliac, Crafoord & Pulitzer Prizes, great Darwinian (single exception, blind spot over kin selection). R.I.P.

In a statement, Paula J. Ehrlich, chief executive and president of the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation, said, “Ed’s holy grail was the simple delight of the quest of knowledge.” “His brave scientific concentration and poetic eloquence revolutionized our way of viewing ourselves and our planet as a persistent composer of ideas.” “Darwin’s natural heir,” Wilson was dubbed. He was the author of almost 30 books. In 1979, he won the Pulitzer Prize for “On Human Nature,” and in 1991, he won the Pulitzer Prize for “The Ants.” Thousands of images, sketches, and paintings of ants were featured in “The Ants,” which detailed every facet of an ant’s life from anatomy to physiology to natural history.

In his 1975 book “Sociobiology: The New Synthesis,” Wilson claimed that human conduct is determined by genetics rather than learned experiences. Many detractors accused him of being a racist and sexist because of his views, which triggered a response among his peers. A protestor reportedly poured a pitcher of water on Wilson’s head when he was speaking at a debate in 1978.

Wilson was a well-known environmentalist who was the first to discover that ants communicate by exchanging chemical molecules known as pheromones. As a field scientist, Wilson found hundreds of new species and invented concepts like “biodiversity” and “biophilia.” Wilson was included to Time Magazine’s list of the top 25 most important persons in 1996.

Science and religion, Wilson argued in his 2006 book “The Creation,” are “the most powerful social forces on Earth,” and the two should work together to defend the world.

In a statement, the foundation's chairman, David J. Prend, stated, "His impact stretches to every sector of society." "He was a true visionary with an uncanny capacity to motivate and inspire." He eloquently expressed what it means, perhaps better than anyone else.