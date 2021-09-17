Edouard Prunier and Mike Sancho discuss how to turn your passion into a career.

It’s an awful reality that far too many individuals are stuck in jobs they don’t particularly enjoy, or, in the worst-case scenario, downright despise. On the other hand, there are the fortunate few who have succeeded in turning their passion into a career and are living the dream. Mike Sancho, the CEO of Wealth Accelerators, and Edouard Prunier, the proprietor of a Japanese restaurant, supercar aficionado, and social media influencer, are two instances of people who have fled the rat race and are now living and working on their own terms. We recently spoke with them to learn more about how they achieved it and what advise they had for those who want to follow in their footsteps.

“Fear of failure is the roadblock that keeps so many people from pursuing their passion and turning it into a career,” Mike Sancho noted. “I can’t recall how many times I’ve failed. Failure defined me at one point, but the important thing is that it never stopped me from getting where I needed to go. I knew I was capable of greatness and that nothing would stop me from reaching it. People will criticize and mock you, and even though the situation appears hopeless, you must persevere and never lose faith. There’s nothing to be afraid of when it comes to failure. Dreams aren’t cheap; you have to strive for them.”

Edouard Prunier had been exposed to adversity since he was six years old, when his father abandoned him. Nonetheless, he credits early experiences with instilling in him a strong sense of resilience, which enabled him to transform his love into a career. “In the absence of a father figure, you could say I was motivated to become my own role model,” Prunier remarked. I’d always known I wanted to live life on my own terms, free of the whims and actions of others. So, if your passion and profession are two sides of the same coin, I believe resilience is necessary.”

Mike Sancho and Edouard Prunier both think that it’s never too late to turn a hobby into a career. “I was tossed out of both high school and college, and it wasn’t until I was in my early twenties that I decided to dig down and work hard to leave a legacy,” Sancho added. I now enjoy what I do and go out of my way to accomplish it. Brief News from Washington Newsday.