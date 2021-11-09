Eden Taylor-Draper of Emmerdale received a heartbreaking phone call on set.

Eden Taylor-Draper of Emmerdale has spoken up about her sister’s cancer diagnosis when she was just 14 years old.

Eden, who portrays Belle Dingle on Emmerdale, claimed that she was on set when she received the news of her sister Francesca’s blood cancer diagnosis, with Emmerdale management asking her to go and be with her.

“They were magnificent,” she told Lorraine Kelly.

"They were magnificent," she told Lorraine Kelly. "We were on tea break and they just said, 'Go, anything you need, we're here,' and I was just in shock."

“They granted me a month off so I could be there while Ches was undergoing intense chemo.” They’re incredible.” “It was a big shock,” Francesca, now 17, said of the diagnosis. I don’t believe any of us expected it.

“Because the treatment started so quickly, we didn’t have much time to comprehend it, but I’m doing great today.”

“I had acute lymphoblastic lymphoma, which is a type of blood cancer, and my cancerous cells were at 97 percent at the time of my diagnosis, meaning just three percent of my blood was considered healthy.”

“I felt tired and I lost a lot of weight,” she continued, “but the most telling thing was that I was having these excruciating leg pains to the point where I couldn’t walk and had to leave school early, and I also had this massive rash on my legs, which was when doctors started thinking it could be something more serious.”

“However, a lot of the symptoms were fairly generic, which is the terrible part about it because if you’re fatigued and a little under the weather, your mind isn’t going to cancer.”

She added that she wasn’t simply physically afflicted, but that she was also mentally drained.

“Being a young girl is hard enough as it is, but adding cancer to the mix, I think my mental health had a big toll,” Francesca added.

Both sisters are now supporting the Teenage Cancer Trust's new campaign, which aims to offer support workers for teens with cancer so they have someone to talk to.