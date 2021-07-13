Eden Hazard has been compared to Liverpool’s hand kid. a chance to dazzle Jurgen Klopp has signed a transfer agreement with Liverpool after defeating Ajax and Arsenal.

Mateusz Musialowski understands where he intends to finish his playing career.

After less than a year at Anfield, the teenager has done little to stifle his ambitions for a long-term berth in the first squad.

He remarked of his brief promotion to the senior setup during March’s international break, “This is undoubtedly the place I want to be and I will do everything I can to stay in this situation.”

At the very least, no one can say he lacks ambition.

At the tender age of 17, the young frontman has already piqued the interest of a number of people beyond the Academy bubble at Kirkby.

The rest of the month will provide the player fondly known as “Matty” around the Academy sufficient opportunity to continue impressing Jurgen Klopp after being named one of a 34-strong squad for the club’s pre-season trip to Austria.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mane are all members of Liverpool’s first-day pre-season squad, which is unusual for the first days of pre-season.

Along with defenders Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Joe Gomez, newcomer Ibrahima Konate is present, but it is not just the established first-teamers who are looking for a fruitful few weeks in Austria.

For the rest of the month, as many as ten Academy starlets will be with their more senior colleagues, as players like Kaide Gordon, Billy Koumetio, and Leighton Clarkson continue to learn from some of the greatest in the world in their respective positions.

Musialowski will be there as well, attempting to perform while getting a close look at how Salah functions as a wide striker, a position that has perhaps become the most important and feted in modern football.

Musialowski’s participation, which was very certainly agreed upon by elite development coach Vitor Matos and assistant manager Pep Lijnders, is deserved reward for a stellar first season in Kirkby.

He was signed from SMS Lodz in Poland last summer and spent his first season on Merseyside wowing spectators with a dribble-heavy style that earned him the nickname “the Polish Hazard” from some.

