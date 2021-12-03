Eddie Mekka, who played Carmine on ‘Laverne & Shirley,’ has away at the age of 69.

Eddie Mekka, who played Carmine “The Big Ragu” Ragusa on “Laverne & Shirley” in the 1970s, died at the age of 69.

Mekka’s death was reported on his official Facebook account on Thursday, but it’s believed he died “peacefully” in his home in Newhall, California, on Friday or Saturday. There was no mention of a cause of death.

Mekka’s body was discovered at his home by his brother Warren Mekjian. Mekka’s neighbors had reported they hadn’t heard from him in a “few of days,” so Mekjian went to check on him. “Eddie was always joking, laughing, singing and dancing – he was a terrific storyteller and really gifted,” Mekjian said. “He’ll be sorely missed.” This is the type of kid I used to be. At the age of 11, I was so enamored with television that I figured that if Eddie Mekka played Carmine Ragusa on L&S and his cousin Joey DeLuca on Blansky’s Beauties, and if he was Nancy Blanksy’s nephew and she was Mr. C’s cousin, then Richie and Big Ragoo must be related! RIP Eddie Mekka is a character in the film Eddie Mekka pic.twitter.com/MVzmzV0WCs Shirley Feeney’s lover, “The Big Ragu,” played by Mekka, was a part-time boxer who also operated a dancing studio. From 1976 through 1983, Mekka starred in 150 episodes of the sitcom.

From 1977 through 1979, “Laverne & Shirley” was one of the most popular shows on television.

Mekka has appeared on a number of prominent television shows, including “24,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” and “ER.”

Both Cindy Williams and Michael McKean, who played “Shirley” and “Lenny” Kosnowski, flocked to Twitter to express their admiration for their co-star.

“My sweet Eddie, A multi-talented superstar who can do it all. I am deeply in love with you. I’ll miss you terribly. But, oh, the wonderful recollections… Williams made a comment.

“Eddie Mekka passed away this morning, and it was a sorrowful goodbye. When things turned bleak, he was a genuine kind guy and a source of cheer. These folks are valuable. Eddie, rest in peace,” McKean wrote on Facebook.

Eddie, my sweetheart,

A multi-talented superstar who can do it all. I am deeply in love with you. I’ll miss you terribly. But the wonderful recollections… #EddieMekka https://t.co/ZmBFpBxc4m Eddie Mekka passed away this morning, and it was a sorrowful goodbye. When things turned bleak, he was a genuine kind guy and a source of cheer. These folks are valuable. Eddie, rest in peace.