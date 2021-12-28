Eddie Howe vows to play Everton against Newcastle after admitting to a ‘dangerously near’ postponement.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe maintains his team will ‘attempt’ to play their Premier League match against Everton on Thursday, despite conceding they will be ‘dangerously close’ to calling for it to be postponed.

After losing a number of players to injury and Covid-19, Newcastle manager Howe had to make six changes to his starting lineup for his side’s 1-1 draw at home to Manchester United on Monday.

And then there was boyhood. Everton supporters’ selection problems exacerbated throughout the game when standout strikers Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin both hobbled off.

When asked how many players Newcastle will need to go to Goodison Park after their Monday Night Football match against Manchester United, Howe told Sky Sports: “I believe it’s 13 plus a goalkeeper.” We’ll come uncomfortably close to that figure.” In his post-match press conference, he was pressed to elaborate on the remark.

“We need to count the cost of tonight, evaluate where we are, count the bodies up, and then see if we can get enough to play the game,” Howe said of his eight-man substitutes bench, which comprised two goalkeepers and two youth-team players.

The Magpies manager was then asked if he thought the trip to Goodison Park will happen.

“I’m not sure,” Howe remarked. We’ll do our best to get the game started. We’ll see how things are going with our injured players and the covid we have in camp.

“Then it’ll just be a matter of counting the players.”

“Callum’s injury doesn’t look good,” Howe said of Saint-Maximin, who gave Newcastle the lead against Manchester United, and Wilson. I’m not sure what it is, or how serious the injury is, but the manner he fell down made me worry the worst for him at the time.

“He thought he’d been kicked, so he got up and thought he could run it off, but it wasn’t to be.”

“Maxi’s… I’m not sure how serious it is, but there’s clearly an injury.” Everton have had their own injury and Covid troubles.

As a result, the Blues requested that their Boxing Day match against Burnley be postponed, which was granted. “The summary has come to an end.”