Eddie Hearn provides an update on Lenin Castillo’s condition following his knockout by Callum Smith.

After being viciously knocked out by Callum Smith this evening, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has provided an update on Lenin Castillo’s condition.

After being knocked out in the second round, Castillo was carried out of the ring on a stretcher.

Castillo was knocked out by a big punch from Smith, who put him on his back, prompting the referee to stop the fight.

Castillo looked to twitch on the canvas in a frightening picture, and he was treated for a long time.

He was led away from the ring and is said to be on his way to a nearby hospital.

Hearn has officially confirmed that Castillo’s status is stable.

“A nasty brutal knockout,” Hearn wrote on Twitter. Castillo is awake and alert, and he is on his way to the hospital.”

Castillo’s visit to the hospital was deemed “precautionary.”

It is an unwritten rule that the boxers must be checked over after receiving oxygen.

On the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s fight with Oleksandr Usyk, Smith made his light-heavyweight debut.

He’ll be chatting with our correspondent in the near future.