Eddie Hearn makes a bold claim about Liam Smith and Anthony Fowler’s upcoming fight in Liverpool.

Promoters in the sport of boxing do more than just promote. They exaggerate, hyperbolize, and can be sparing with the facts at times.

A statement stated by Bob Arum when advertising Sugar Ray Leonard’s world title defense with Larry Bonds has stuck with him for almost 40 years.

“I lied the day before yesterday. “Today I’m telling it like it is,” Arum famously joked.

Eddie Hearn is unlikely to repeat that famous line next week because he insists on being open about his planned promotion on October 9 in Liverpool.

He stated, “This is the biggest boxing night we’ve ever put on in Liverpool.” “This is the largest Saturday night fight show I’ve ever promoted in my boxing career.”

It’s a powerful argument in terms of depth.

The showdown between Liam Smith and Anthony Fowler in the local derby has obvious attraction.

“This is a fight that, to be honest, I hadn’t even considered a couple of months ago,” Hearn remarked. “Liam Smith traveled to Russia and was robbed in a bout that should have qualified him for a world title battle. Anthony Fowler has steadily developed under Shane McGuigan’s instruction and now desires all of the major challenges.

“When I recommended it, both parties were surprised, but both camps evaluated the fight and thought they could win.”

But there’s more to the headline-grabbing show topper than meets the eye.

In Smith and Fowler’s category, Ted Cheeseman vs. Troy Williamson is a well-matched British title battle.

Another intriguing light-middle clash pits Liverpool’s JJ Metcalf against Kieran Conway, while Hearn is looking for an opponent for Liverpool’s other crowd-pleaser in the 11stone class, Robbie Davies junior.

Shannon Courtney defends her WBA bantamweight title against Jamie Mitchell, Solomon Dacres vs. Kamil Sokolowski adds heavyweight appeal, Luke Willis defends his unbeaten record against Ryland Charlton, Blane Hyland, a super flyweight with impeccable credentials, is on the bill, and amateur superstar Peter McGrail makes his pro debut.

All of this lends credence to Hearn’s assertion.

There won’t be a spare seat in the house on October 9 if the press conference announcing the bill is any indication.

