Eddie Hearn is concerned about Conor Benn’s fight with Chris Algieri in Liverpool.

Eddie Hearn is ‘worried’ about Conor Benn’s chances in Saturday’s highly awaited welterweight bout in Liverpool, according to Chris Algieri’s trainer.

Benn, 25, has won both of his fights this year and is on the verge of challenging for the world title in 2022. In April, he defeated Sam Vargas by technical knockout, and in September, he defeated Adrian Granados by unanimous points decision.

The legendary Nigel Benn’s son now has to beat Algieri, a 37-year-old American.

Algieri is a tough opponent with 28 fights under his belt, and his trainer, Derik Santos, believes Benn’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, will be concerned about his fighter’s chances.

“If you had to ask Eddie Hearn if he’s confidence in Conor or if he’s worried about this fight – he’d tell you he’s scared, but of course, he’s got to cheer for his man,” Santos told MyBettingSites.

“As far as Conor’s undoing, what is any fighter’s undoing?” Santos remarked, pointing to the Brit’s hubris as the biggest source of concern for Hearn. It’s sometimes their own arrogance, and other times it’s their own belief that they’re unstoppable.” “Conor must examine himself in the mirror and ask himself if he can truly maintain his composure in the face of adversity?” Is he truly convinced that he is the best player in the division? I’ve heard a lot of folks, even from the United Kingdom, who aren’t fans of his demeanor. He has the potential to be his own undoing.” The bout will take place at the M&S Bank Arena on Saturday, December 11th.