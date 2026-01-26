Ed Sheeran’s Studio Plans Stalled by Protected Newt Habitat

Ed Sheeran’s dreams of building a private Beatles-style recording studio in the Suffolk countryside have run into an unexpected roadblock. The pop star’s plan to transform a dilapidated piggery and barn into a state-of-the-art facility has been delayed by concerns over the presence of protected newts near the property.

Sheeran, who purchased a 19th-century farm estate for £1.1 million two years ago, had hoped to create a studio inspired by the iconic Abbey Road complex. The initial planning permissions were granted last year, but new environmental issues have emerged, forcing a review of the project.

Environmental Concerns Over Newts

The site, which lies close to ponds that may house the protected great crested newt, has sparked fresh concern. Ecologists now warn that construction could disturb the amphibians’ habitat, requiring special licenses and further assessments before work can begin. In a report submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council, ecologist Liz Lord stated that there was a risk the development could harm the newts if they are present in nearby waters. As a result, no construction can proceed until the necessary permissions are secured.

This delay is not the first time Sheeran’s building projects have been hindered by ecological concerns. In 2018, plans to construct a private chapel at his Suffolk estate were also held up due to fears over the impact on a nearby pond home to a large population of great crested newts. Despite these setbacks, Sheeran has made several environmental commitments as part of his current project, including planting new trees and installing wildlife-friendly features like bat boxes and a house sparrow tower.

The proposed studio would replace a 400-year-old barn with a more energy-efficient building, providing space for recording, offices, and storage. Sheeran’s development plans also include measures to boost biodiversity, such as replacing grass with a flowering lawn and planting 12 new crab apple or fruit trees.

For now, the future of Sheeran’s countryside studio rests with the outcome of these environmental assessments, leaving the project in a state of uncertainty.