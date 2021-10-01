Ed Sheeran will play at Radio City Hits Live 2021 in Liverpool, and tickets are on sale now.

Next month, Ed Sheeran will perform at Radio City Hits Live in Liverpool.

Radio City Hits Live returns to the M&S Bank Arena after a year out due to the epidemic, with a massive lineup that includes the Bad Habits singer.

Ticketmaster has tickets available right now.

This autumn, there are seven must-see concerts in Liverpool.

The Script, an Irish pop rock band, and Tom Grennan, a chart-topper, will also perform.

Becky Hill, Years and Years, and Joel Corry will all perform sets. Ella Henderson and Mimi Webb will also perform for the audience.

Ed Sheeran will cap the show after another successful year, singing many of his best-selling singles as well as songs from his upcoming album ‘=’.

The M&S Bank Arena will host Radio City Hits Live on November 19. Radio City breakfast hosts Leanne and Scott, as well as Sarah Jane Crawford and Fleur East, will host the event.

“Hits Live is one massive night of wonderful performances and incredible music,” Fleur, a former X Factor contestant, remarked. After being deprived of live music for so long, I’m ecstatic to be in a stadium seeing it. I can’t wait to have a good time with all of you. “I hope to see you there!”

The complete lineup for Radio City Hits Live 2021, as well as tickets, can be seen here.

Ed Sheeran is a British singer-songwriter.

The Story

Years have passed.

Tom Grennan is a British actor.

Hill, Becky

Corry, Joel

Ella Henderson is a model and actress.

Mimi Webb is a character in the film Mimi Webb

The M&S Bank Arena will host Radio City Hits Live on November 19. Ticketmaster has tickets starting at £29 plus booking fees.