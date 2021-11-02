Ed Sheeran is once again at the top of the Heat Rich List for 2021.

Ed Sheeran has remained at the top of a list of the wealthiest celebrities in the UK and Ireland aged 30 and under.

According to Heat Magazine’s Heat Rich List 2021, the singer’s net worth has climbed to £236.5 million in the last year.

Sheeran, 30, has topped the charts for the third time.

Harry Styles, the former member of One Direction, was ranked second on the list, with an estimated net worth of £80 million.

According to Heat Magazine, he has made “shrewd investments, including a new live music venue in Manchester” in addition to his job in the entertainment industry.

A statement said, “Harry’s gender-fluid wearing style has earned him a fashion favorite, and he has a lucrative Gucci promo deal.”

Little Mix landed in third with a combined worth of £66.7 million, while Niall Horan, Styles’ former One Direction bandmate, came in fourth with £57.5 million.

Former One Direction members Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne tied for sixth place with £47 million, while Zayn Malik finished ninth with £38 million.

The magazine also published a list of the world’s wealthiest celebrities.

Kylie Jenner, a reality star and make-up mogul, topped the list with £773 million, followed by musician Justin Bieber with £347 million.

With an estimated £1.7 million, Liberty Poole led the list of this year’s Love Island participants, followed by Millie Court, who was proclaimed winner alongside Liam Reardon, with £700,000.

Laura Kenny, a cyclist, came out on top with £4.7 million, followed by US Open champion Emma Raducanu with £4 million on a list of the wealthiest British sportswomen.

The Heat Rich List estimates celebrities’ worth based on corporate accounts, record sales, TV contracts, and sponsorships.

Here’s the complete list:

1. Ed Sheeran (£236.5 million)

2. Harry Styles (£80 million)

3. Little Mix (66.7 million pounds)

4. Niall Horan (£57.5 million)

Cara Delevingne, 29, has a net worth of £52 million.

6. Louis Tomlinson (£47 million) and Liam Payne (£47 million)

Dua Lipa, 26, (£43.5 million)

9. Zayn Malik (£38 million)

10. Sam Smith (£36.8 million)

Daisy Ridley, 29, has a net worth of £32.8 million.

12. John Boyega (£28.5 million)

Rita Ora, 30, (£26.5 million)

Stormzy, 28, (£23.5 million)

15. KSI (£19.6 million)

Lewis Capaldi, 25, (£17 million) BRAND NEW ENTRY 17. George Ezra (£14.2 million) Sophie Turner, 25, has a net worth of £14.1 million. Jesy Nelson, 30, (£13.5 million).