Ed Sheeran brings the star-studded Global Citizen Live event to a close in Paris.

Ed Sheeran has performed at the end of the Paris leg of a star-studded global music event aimed at raising awareness of poverty, climate change, and the need for coronavirus vaccines around the world.

Los Angeles, New York, Paris, Sydney, Rio de Janeiro, and Lagos are hosting Global Citizen Live events.

Other performers include Sir Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Usher, Lizzo, Doja Cat, Metallica, Camila Cabello, and the Black Eyed Peas.

Sheeran performed a number of his singles in front of tens of thousands of people at the Champ de Mars in Paris.

Stormzy, a British rapper, also performed in the French capital as part of the festival.

Companies have agreed to donate monies to charitable causes all over the world during the concert.

The event is being streamed live online, with sections of it also airing on BBC One.

Actor Michael Sheen appealed for governments and huge corporations to do more to combat poverty during BBC One’s coverage of the event.

“We have to hold those in positions of power accountable to ensure that they use them, rather than just making empty promises and good statements and then not following through,” he said.

“I believe that is the most significant thing.”