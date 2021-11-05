Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John have announced plans to parody Christmas number one videos.

For their holiday collaboration track, Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John plan to mimic the music videos from iconic Christmas number ones.

The chart-topping singer has collaborated with his friend and mentor Sir Elton John on three new Christmas songs, the first of which, Merry Christmas, will be published in early December.

Last week, the 30-year-old singer published his fourth solo studio album.

“The music video that we’re making, I’ve chosen the eight best, most legendary British Christmas number ones and we’re going to parody them,” he stated on The Jonathan Ross Show regarding the first collaboration tune.

“I’m not sure if we have the rights, but I’m trying to convince Elton to dress up as The Snowman and me to play the small boy.

“I believe we’ll be East 17 and David Bowie, and we’ll try to do the Last Christmas thing.”

Sir Elton John suggested they make a festive song together over a phone chat on Christmas Day, according to the singer-songwriter.

Sheeran says he put off the idea because he wanted to concentrate on his new album, although he did create the chorus for the song that day.

He claimed that the loss of his buddy Michael Gudinski earlier this year prompted him to reconsider his apprehension, stating, “Why am I putting this off?” Tomorrow isn’t guaranteed.”

“It nails everything you want in a Christmas song,” he continued. When I sent Elton mixes, he’d call and say, ‘More f***ing sleigh bells!’ In 2019, the singer married his longtime girlfriend Cherry Seaborn, and their daughter Lyra Antarctica was born the following year.

Sheeran expressed excitement for his first Christmas with his kid, saying, “It was fun having our first Christmas together, but she was definitely a blob.” This is going to be a lot of fun.

“I really want to get to the point: all of my friends think my kid is cute, so I can send Christmas cards filled with glitter and claim they’re from her to irritate them.” It’s something that people do to me.” After contracting Covid-19, the singer recently completed a 10-day isolation period with his daughter. He said that it was his wife. “The summary has come to an end.”