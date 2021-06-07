Ed Miliband has spoken out about his feelings after losing a general election.

Former Labour leader Ed Miliband has questioned what life would have been like for his family if he had become Prime Minister, claiming that there would have been many drawbacks.

Mr Miliband told the Big Issue that losing the 2015 election was “devastating,” and that he listened to too much advice and should have been more aggressive.

“I don’t think anything actually prepares you to run a political party,” he remarked. The scope of the media’s investigation. You go from saying a lot of things that no one notices to having everything you do, everything you say, and every sandwich you eat scrutinized.

“There are sacrifices to be made, such as time away from my children and the feeling of being absent even while you are present. However, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

I was walking down the street with my younger kid, who is 10, a few months back when this woman remarked to me, “buddy, I really wish you were the prime minister.”

Mr Miliband said he was in the process of “grieving” for losing the election, and that he had spent a lot of time regretting his loss.

“I had a discussion with my son, and we came to the conclusion that it was better that I wasn’t there. I’m not only saying, “Let’s look on the bright side,” but I’m wondering if I would have made a better father if I had been Prime Minister. Certainly not.

“What kind of life would my children have had if they had grown up in the spotlight? There would have been benefits, but there would have been numerous drawbacks. That’s what I try to remember.”

Mr Miliband, who is now shadow business minister, adding that during the election six years ago, he was too “risk adverse.” (This is a brief piece.)