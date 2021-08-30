Ed Asner, the star of Lou Grant, has died at the age of 91.

Ed Asner, the character actor and voice of the old guy in the film Up, who rose to fame as newsman Lou Grant in his middle years, has died at the age of 91.

Asner’s representative confirmed the actor’s death, and his children wrote on his official Twitter account, “We are sorry to report that our dear dad passed away peacefully this morning.”

“Words are inadequate to communicate our grief. Goodnight, dad, with a kiss on the cheek. “We adore you.”

When Asner was hired to play Lou Grant on The Mary Tyler Moore Show in 1970, he was a journeyman actor in cinema and television.

He played the rumpled boss to Moore’s Mary Richards in a fictional Minneapolis TV newsroom for seven seasons.

He would later repeat the part in the newsroom drama Lou Grant for five years before the show was terminated, which he blamed on his political activism.

Asner won three Emmys for best supporting actor for Mary Tyler Moore and two for best actor for Lou Grant for the role. He also received Emmy nominations for the miniseries Rich Man, Poor Man (1975-1976) and Roots (1996). (1976-1977).

Throughout his 70s and 80s, he continued to work in a variety of film and television roles, notably playing Santa Claus in Will Ferrell’s 2003 hit film Elf and providing the voice of Carl Fredricksen in the hit 2009 Pixar picture Up.

When he spoke out against US participation with authoritarian governments in Latin America as president of the Screen Actors Guild in 1982, the leftist Asner became embroiled in a political debate.

During the uproar that followed, the Lou Grant series was canceled, and he did not run for a third term as president of the guild in 1985.

In a 2002 interview, Asner highlighted his politicization, stating that he began his career during the McCarthy era and had been scared to speak out for years for fear of being blacklisted.

Then he viewed a nun’s film about El Salvador’s government’s atrocities against its citizenry.

“I went out to protest our country’s constant arming and fortification of El Salvador’s military, which was oppressing their people,” he stated.

Charlton Heston, the former president of the guild, and others accused him of creating. “The summary has come to an end.”