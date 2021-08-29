Ed Asner, the actor who played Mary Tyler Moore and Lou Grant in the films “Mary Tyler Moore” and “Lou Grant,” has died at the age of 91.

Celebrities and significant figures paid tribute to actor Ed Asner, who died Sunday at the age of 91. He was best known for his role as newsman Lou Grant on the television series The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Lou Grant.

On Twitter, Asner’s family announced his death.

“We regret to inform you that our beloved patriarch passed away peacefully this morning,” the message read. “Words are inadequate to communicate our grief. Goodnight, dad, with a kiss on the cheek. “We adore you.”

According to the Associated Press, Asner, who was born in Kansas City, Missouri in 1929, was a well-known actor who won Emmy honors for his work on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Lou Grant, Rich Man, Poor Man, and Roots.

Asner has amassed over 300 acting credits during the course of his career. In addition to television, Asner has appeared in films such as Elf in 2003 and Disney’s Up in 2009. He played Santa Claus in Elf and voiced Carl Fredricksen in Disney’s Up in 2009.

In addition to acting, Asner was well-known for his political activities. He spoke out against the United States’ participation with authoritarian governments in Latin America while president of the Screen Actors Guild.

Matthew, Liza, Kate, and Charles were his four offspring from two marriages.

On Sunday, social media was flooded with tributes to the late actor.

“Ed Asner, who won seven Emmy honors, including five for his iconic role as Lou Grant, has passed away,” commented Star Trek actor George Takei. On screen, he was a colossus, and he was also a humanitarian. He’s a man with a lot of heart and talent. “He will be much missed.”

The news of Asner’s death has left actor Randy Rainbow “heartbroken.”

"I'm heartbroken to have to say goodbye to Ed Asner, a legend and a friend.