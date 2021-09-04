Ecopark’s Swan Lake Residences is the world’s first onsen complex.

Swan Lake Residences is part of the $20 billion Ecopark development in Hanoi, Vietnam, which is upending the construction sector and altering how we design and build homes. Swan Lake Residences, which is now under construction, is one of Ecopark’s several construction phases and includes onsen facilities in every residential unit.

Swan Lake Residences, the world’s first onsen complex with a hot springs facility in every residential unit, is setting new global standards for residential living. Onsen are traditional Japanese hot springs and bathing facilities that are being introduced to Vietnam in the hopes that its numerous benefits will become a global trend. Onsen have a variety of mental and physical health benefits, including increased blood circulation and the presence of restorative minerals that are necessary for treating skin irritation. Most significantly, Onsen offers a soothing, even contemplative ambiance.

Swan Lake Residences will be a water and nature-focused residential complex with air quality comparable to that of New Zealand. Swan Lake is part of a larger initiative to build a green, contemporary, and sustainable city that prioritizes quality of life, mental health, and well-being.

The hot spring (onsen) complex will cover about 3,000 square meters and include over 8,000 sky gardens, with each residential unit having its own garden. This is groundbreaking because a research of the cognitive benefits of nature discovered that it aids in emotional management and memory enhancement. Studies have also shown that when persons with mild to major depressive disorders are exposed to nature, their mood improves significantly, they feel more motivated and energized, and they recover faster.

Swan Lake will have breathtaking scenery, with Sakura flowers and cherry blossoms adorning sky bridges connecting five residential towers. Swan Lake Residences will have over 8,000 sky gardens, including 6,000 royal sky gardens, making it the world’s tallest and greenest complex to date. Swan Lake places a premium on the quality of its amenities, with its onsen facilities regarded among the best in the world.

Swan Lake Residences will be part of a four-decade sustainable development Ecopark with over 1,000,000 trees, 50 times the density of trees in Central Park, and more than 3,000 birds and uncommon species. The lake surface area is large enough to span 142 American football fields and has a population of nearly 1 million people. Brief News from Washington Newsday.