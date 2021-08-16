Echo Awards 2021 is supported by a Liverpool institution that knows all about inspiring young people.

The Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust is a Liverpool institution that proudly serves the community on a daily basis.

Alder Hey is in a great position to sponsor the Child of Courage Award at the Echo Awards 2021, as it cares for almost 330,000 children, young people, and their families each year.

The award honors not only the particular winner’s accomplishments and contributions to our community, but also the accomplishments of all children and families. The Alder Hey staff takes pride in always being there for you, and they recognize and admire your remarkable courage.

Alder Hey has been providing exceptional care for children and young people for nearly a century. Every day, the doctors, nurses, domestics, porters, cleaners, chefs, clinical and non-clinical employees of the ‘Alder Hey Family’ witness young people’s bravery.

The difficulties they face may be numerous and complex, but their perseverance, as well as the grins on their faces in the face of adversity, is inspiring and motivating. The team strives to deliver exceptional service and facilities, and there are many exciting changes in the works.

This is only possible because of the charity and the kind contributions of numerous supporters – however Covid-19 had a severe impact on fundraising, with several events being canceled.

Donations to the charity help to fund four primary areas: equipment, innovation and research, campus structures and amenities, and ‘magic,’ which are the extras that make the Alder Hey experience the best it can be for families.

Supporters have recently contributed to:

Patients have dubbed the new mental health facility ‘Sunflower House,’ which will provide wrap-around care for some of the most vulnerable patients in a safe and secure setting, recognising that mental health is just as essential as physical health. The RIBA-award-winning research building, as well as other research trials and studies, will all contribute to a healthier future. A specialist newborn unit run in collaboration with Liverpool Women’s Hospital to ensure that babies have the greatest possible start in life by pooling resources and abilities. The new Alder Centre, the UK’s only specialized grief support centre for parents and families, is set to open in September 2021. State-of-the-art. “The summary has come to an end.”