Eat Out to Help Out has contributed to an increase in deaths among minority ethnic groups.

According to a biological specialist, the government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme last summer likely contributed to an increase in Covid-19-related mortality among Bangladeshi and Pakistani populations.

Professor Parvez Haris of De Montfort University Leicester said the campaign aimed at reviving the hotel industry, which was damaged by the first lockdown, produced the “perfect setting” for disease exposure in the communities where the sector employs the most people.

He expressed fear that the relaxation of prohibitions in England on Monday could reintroduce discrimination against these ethnic groups without additional protections for small companies, and warned that the Islamic holiday of Eid, which begins next week, could be a “super spreader” event.

Throughout August, the government-backed Eat Out to Help Out program provided consumers a 50% discount on meals and soft drinks, up to £10, on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays.

Professor Haris, who will present the results of his data analysis at the International Festival of Public Health in Manchester on Thursday, said: “The Eat Out to Help Out scheme turned out to be an opportunity for businesses and their employees to make money they desperately needed while providing enjoyment to hundreds of thousands of customers, but it also created the ideal environment for exposure to the disease.”

According to figures released in May by the Office for National Statistics, people of Bangladeshi and Pakistani ethnic backgrounds in England had higher mortality rates during the pandemic’s second wave of Covid-19 than during the first, while other ethnic groups saw a drop in relative risk when compared to white Britons.

Mortality rates for Bangladeshi males increased from 3.0 times higher than white British males in the first wave (up to September 11) to 5.0 times higher in the second wave (from September 12 onwards), while mortality rates for Bangladeshi females increased from 1.9 times higher than white British females to 4.1 between waves.

In the meantime, while those from black African and Caribbean ethnic groups continued to be at higher risk than white Britons in the second wave, the gap was narrower than in the first.

Prof Haris estimates that 30% of Bangladeshi and Pakistani workers work in small companies such as restaurants or fast food.