EasyJet is relocating planes from the United Kingdom to Germany in response to new travel regulations.

In reaction to the countries’ divergent responses to coronavirus travel restrictions, EasyJet has relocated planes from the United Kingdom to Germany.

According to the airline, a number of planes scheduled to transport holidaymakers from the United Kingdom to Palma on the Spanish island of Mallorca would instead depart from Berlin.

People returning from any major viable tourist destination must now self-isolate due to Portugal’s removal off the UK Government’s green list.

Europe is demonstrating that travel can be reopened safely.

The majority of countries are on the amber list, including Spain.

Returning travelers from amber destinations must take a pre-departure coronavirus test, two post-arrival PCR tests costing roughly £100, and self-isolate for ten days.

According to a number of industry analysts, the delay in the next loosening of domestic requirements means that overseas travel will not be available until the end of July.

“With 50% of easyJet’s flights flying within Europe, we are seeing European governments gradually open up using frameworks in place that enable travel, much of it restriction-free,” EasyJet said in a statement.

“And this relaxation and elimination of restrictions has ignited a positive booking momentum across Europe, with the majority of our bookings showing a considerable tilt towards Europe, against a 50/50 split with the UK in normal times.

“We are lucky to be able to divert flights on our European network; for example, we have transferred capacity from the UK to Palma to Berlin-Palma flights, and we have added 150,000 additional seats to our intra-European network in the last week.

“Europe is demonstrating that safe reopening of travel is possible, and we continue to urge the UK Government to do so as soon as possible so that our customers may reunite with loved ones or take a much-needed vacation.”