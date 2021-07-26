EasyJet has launched the first flight from Liverpool John Lennon Airport to a green list destination.

A new direct route from Liverpool John Lennon Airport to a popular green list destination has been established by EasyJet.

For the first time, a flight from Liverpool to Malta took off on Sunday, with flights scheduled to run twice a week on Tuesdays and Sundays, with fares starting at £26.99.

Customers in Liverpool may now take advantage of a simple direct link to Malta’s magnificent sandy beaches, unique red sands, and rocky coasts to soak up the sun.

All easyJet customers are covered by the airline’s ‘Protection Promise,’ which means they can book now for later this year and know that if their plans change, their booking will as well.

Customers can transfer to any flight currently on sale through September 2022, as well as any other destination on the airline’s network, which encompasses 35 destinations in Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East.

“We are happy to have inaugurated our first route from Liverpool to Green list destination Malta,” said Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK national manager.

“This new route improves our network from Liverpool and provides more connectivity for our customers, whether they are reuniting with friends and loved ones or simply wish to escape and enjoy a well-deserved vacation,” says the airline.

“We are happy to be Liverpool’s largest airline, and we will continue to provide passengers with great value fares and additional options when they fly with us.”

“Just in time for the school holidays, this new easyJet service means that the region’s passengers can currently take advantage of Malta being on the ‘green list’ with the fewest travel restrictions, in addition to the Faster Easier Friendlier airport experience that flying from Liverpool brings,” said Paul Winfield, director of aviation development at Liverpool John Lennon Airport.