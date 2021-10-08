EasyJet has issued a warning after a couple was denied boarding owing to a “unfair” policy.

Due to a “unfair” and “illogical” regulation, Jayne Nicholls and Alexander Doory were unable to board the plane to Naples this week.

The couple were scheduled to fly out of Luton airport on October 4, but were furious when their fit-to-fly Covid test was rejected because the result was “out of time,” according to the Leicester Mercury.

Jayne put it: "At 8.02 a.m., we had our fit to fly test at Colington's in East Midlands. We thought we were all set until they inquired where we were heading and where we were flying.

“However, when we arrived at the gate, we noticed a young guy in front of us being turned away.” We couldn’t figure out what was wrong because he could only communicate in Italian.” The Leicestershire couple were told that fit-to-fly Covid tests must be conducted within 48 hours of landing, not 48 hours before their departure time, as required by Italian travel restrictions.

The aircraft was scheduled to depart at 6.10 a.m. and arrive at 8.40 a.m. in the United Kingdom, leaving the couple 40 minutes short of completing the policy’s requirements.

“The whole thing was incredibly confusing,” she remarked. It should be named “land-fit.” The worst part was that it wasn’t rational or fair.

“Some passengers were allowed a 30-minute grace period, but we were turned away because we were still 10 minutes late.”

“It’s just not clear to me.” We lost money on airport parking and flights, as well as having to buy new flights, covid tests, and airport parking.

“I’m strong, I’m not a stressed-out person,” Jayne added, “but the circumstance pushed me over the limit.”

“There were no apologies; we weren’t allowed to ask questions, and no one was willing to assist us or answer our questions.”

The airline, on the other hand, stated that the condition was imposed by the Italian government and asked customers to comply.