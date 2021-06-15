East Midlands Railway services will be impacted by strikes over guards’ contracts.

A series of new rail strikes will be launched in protest of a contract disagreement with guards.

Over the summer, members of the Rail, Maritime, and Transport union on East Midlands Railway will stage an eight-day strike.

The union has charged the corporation with awarding substandard contracts to certain train guards.

On June 27, July 4, 11, 18, and 25, and August 1, 8, and 15, 24-hour strikes will be held.

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT, said: “RMT has once again been forced to call strike action on the East Midlands Railway.

“This is due to East Midlands Railway’s continued refusal to end the practice of enforcing substandard contracts on some train guards, despite strong union sentiment.

“Our members’ patience has run out.

“The union continues to be available for negotiations to resolve this dispute, and the lead officer has cleared his calendar to discuss all pending disputes.”

Members of the union have already staged a walkout in the dispute.