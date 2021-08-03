Earthquake off the coast of Japan, the Olympic host nation.

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake has been detected off the coast of Japan, which is hosting the Tokyo Olympics.

“At roughly 5:42 a.m. (Tokyo time), an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 struck offshore Ibaraki Prefecture at a depth of 30 kilometers,” according to UN NERV, which issues disaster warnings for Japan.

“The highest level of intensity was 2. A tsunami is not a possibility.”

“Earthquake in Tokyo right now,” a CNN foreign correspondent tweeted on social media. For roughly 30 seconds, I’ve been shaking. “We’re still going.”

According to experts, it was up to a magnitude of 6 on the Richter scale.

“I felt what appeared to be a minor earthquake here in Tokyo,” another NBC journalist stated. It’s 5:33 a.m. here on Wednesday morning.

“I think I rolled for around 20 seconds. Surprisingly, my workforce three levels below me was unaffected. The Japanese meteorological office has reported a magnitude of 6.0.”