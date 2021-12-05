Early reports suggest Omicron lacks a “Great Degree of Severity,” but Fauci remains optimistic.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading infectious disease researcher, said preliminary data are encouraging as the Omicron strain of COVID-19 continues to spread in the United States.

While it is too early for specialists to draw conclusions, Fauci said on CNN’s State of the Union that early findings suggest that Omicron may result in less severe COVID infections than the Delta type, which is now widespread in the United States and elsewhere. According to reports from South Africa, most Omicron patients only experience minor symptoms.

“From what I’ve seen so far, it doesn’t appear to be very serious,” Fauci said. “However, we must exercise extreme caution before concluding that it is less severe or that it does not induce severe disease in the same way that Delta does.” Fauci also stated that the Biden administration is discussing the idea of easing the recent travel ban on a few African countries based on these early indications. After the Omicron strain first appeared in southern Africa, the prohibitions were imposed.

“Hopefully, in a reasonable amount of time, we’ll be able to rescind that ban,” Fauci added. “We all feel terrible about the hardships that have been imposed not only on South Africa, but also on the rest of Africa.” The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres slammed the Biden administration’s visa restrictions, comparing them to apartheid.

After first appearing in California on Wednesday, the Omicron strain has been detected in over a dozen states. The majority of patients infected with the new strain in the United States have experienced only mild to moderate symptoms, corroborating prior observations from South Africa.

Omicron’s infection rate and vaccination resistance are two areas where it may outperform other COVID variations. Several Omicron patients in the United States were fully immunized, with some receiving booster doses as well. It’s unclear if the variant’s low symptoms in these patients are due to it being a more docile virus or to the immunizations’ safeguards.

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy stated on Face the Nation on Sunday that the Omicron variant has not brought the country back to “square one” in the fight against COVID. This is a condensed version of the information.