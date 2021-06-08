Early-pregnancy iron deficiency anemia increases the likelihood of heart abnormalities, according to a new study.

Using mouse models, a group of University of Oxford researchers discovered a completely new risk factor for congenital heart disease (CHD).

CHD is the most prevalent human birth defect, affecting 12 babies per day in the United Kingdom.

When the heart does not develop normally in the womb, babies with CHD are born with one or more structural problems.

Anaemia is a major global health issue that affects 20-40% of women of childbearing age, totaling more than 500 million people, with iron deficiency accounting for half of these cases.

The disease is a leading cause of neonatal death and necessitates lifelong medical care.

However, it isn’t always clear why this happens.

A genetic flaw inherited from one or both parents, such as a gene mutation, can cause CHD.

Only about a third of cases can be explained by mutations in these genes, despite the fact that more than 100 genes have been linked to particular cases of disease.

In the other two-thirds of CHD cases, the reason is frequently unknown.

According to researchers, many of these unidentified cases are caused by the embryo being exposed to an aberrant environment in the womb during early pregnancy.

However, because the issue is not usually discovered until beyond 20 weeks of pregnancy, collecting data on the mother’s physiology in the first trimester to create new risk factors for birth abnormalities has proven difficult.

“Severe maternal iron deficiency in the second and third trimesters is well known to increase the risk of having a low-birth weight baby and a premature delivery,” said Duncan Sparrow, associate professor at the University of Oxford and British Heart Foundation (BHF) senior research fellow and lead researcher on the study.

“However, we’re looking at maternal iron insufficiency in the first trimester for the first time, and we show in mice that maternal iron deficit can induce serious cardiovascular abnormalities in her offspring.”

