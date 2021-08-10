Early menopause was the first indicator of an incurable disease in women.

A woman who experienced early menopause symptoms as a teenager was later diagnosed with an incurable disease.

Natasha Owens, now 45, from Wirral, recalls feeling hot and sweaty, having a poor mood and worry, and never starting her period when she was 13 years old.

“As a teenager, I did feel strange and unusual; I felt hot and sweaty a lot, and now I know it was hot flushes,” Natasha explained.

"I didn't know what was going on, but it occurred to me that I couldn't have children because I hadn't had my period," says the mechanic.

“I didn’t know anyone else who hadn’t started their period, and it wasn’t something that was discussed much.

“That made me feel strange at school, and now that I think about it, I realize it was early menopause symptoms.”

“I didn’t really deal with it and process it; I just got on with it and things weren’t talked about,” Natasha says. She only sought medical help at the age of 25, after being persuaded to do so by her husband Damien Owens, whom she met in Ibiza.

Natasha was verified to be going through early menopause and would never be able to have children after seeking medical advice.

In 2006, Natasha and Damien decided to adopt a brother and sister to complete their family. Natasha, on the other hand, was diagnosed with erosive lichen planus and osteoporosis the same year, both of which are linked to her premature ovarian proficiency.

It’s an incurable disease that creates painful sores in the vaginal region.

Because of that, Natasha and her husband have been unable to have sex for the past 15 years.

“I was in a lot of agony, and I knew something wasn’t right,” she explained. I was in excruciating pain down below.

“It was unusual because we had a regular sex life before then.

“I was initially treated for thrush, but it didn’t improve, and the agony persisted.

“I tried a variety of drugs, and I had a list as long as your arm of different lotions to try, but nothing worked.

“That was a bit of a setback, and it.”Summary comes to an end.”