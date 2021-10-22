Early Galaxies Underwent Periods of Violent Star Formation, according to images of galactic clusters.

Astronomers have discovered hints regarding the origin and evolution of the first galaxies thanks to Hubble Space Telescope images, which imply that early star formation occurred in rapid bursts.

A group of astronomers utilized Hubble data and data from the ground-based Gran Telescopio CANARIAS (GTC) to study and analyze some of the smallest and weakest neighboring galaxies. They concentrated on those that seem like galaxies from the early cosmos.

Astronomers have struggled to figure out how some of the Universe’s earliest galaxies formed until now. According to theories, star formation in early galaxies might have occurred in either a calm or a furious burst of activity.

In a release from the University of Nottingham, researcher Pablo G. Pérez-González of the Centro de Astrobiologa in Spain remarked, “Galaxy formation can be compared to an automobile.” “The early galaxies may have had a ‘diesel’ star-forming engine that added new stars slowly but steadily, without much acceleration, and gradually turned gas into relatively small stars for long periods of time.”

“Alternatively, the formation could have been jerky, with bursts of star formation producing enormously huge stars that destabilize the galaxy and cause it to suspend activity for a while, if not forever.”

“Each scenario is linked to different processes, such as galaxy mergers or the influence of supermassive black holes, and they have an effect on when and how the carbon or oxygen, which are essential for our life, formed,” said Pérez-González, who led the investigation and is the lead author on a paper detailing the findings published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

Because existing telescopes aren’t powerful enough to view the Universe’s oldest galaxies, the difficulty of determining how early galaxies grew has persisted. Instead, the team led by Pérez-González looked for nearby galaxies that were similar to these older galaxies and studied how they evolved.

"We won't be able to view the first galaxies ever produced until we have the new James Webb Space Telescope," University Nottingham researcher Dr. Alex Griffiths remarked. "So we went out and hunted for comparable monsters in the neighboring Universe, dissecting them with the greatest powerful telescopes we could find."