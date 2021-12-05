Early Christmas dinners with endless prosecco are served in a Liverpool tavern.

As we approach Christmas, Ma Boyles, in Tower Gardens on the Strand, has released a three-course menu for people to enjoy.

For starters, choose from prawn cocktail or handmade spicy carrot and parsnip soup, and for mains, choose from classic Christmas dinner or pan-fried fish.

Events to ‘bring back the enchantment of Christmas’ will be held in the city park.

Guests can pick from sticky toffee pudding, lemon posset, or chocolate and orange brownies for dessert.

The restaurant has put its own spin on the deal this year by offering nearly two hours of bottomless beverages, including prosecco, flavoured Bellinis, craft beer, cider, mulled wine, Aperol, and Gin Spritz, regardless of the combination.

“It appears everyone wants to make up for last Christmas being a write-off really,” a spokeswoman told 2Chill. “There’s a nice festive atmosphere in the city right now, and we hope it’ll be a great December.”

“So get ready for some fantastic food, and if you’re in the mood, go for the limitless cocktails as well.”

“Those desserts are the finest though,” one Instagram user commented of the meal.

“Wow, what a dinner,” one person exclaimed.

“That looks wonderful, and what a blood bargain,” one person said.

The offer is valid until December 23rd, and a £10 deposit per visitor is required. All food orders must be placed in advance and can be done so online.