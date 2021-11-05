Early Black Friday 2021 bargains on TVs, computers, iPhones, and more at Currys PC World.

Currys PC World has started an early Black Friday sale with deals on everything from televisions to ovens.

Samsung refrigerators freezers, Huawei watches, LG TVs, iPhones, and other items are all on sale as the merchant gears up for the holiday shopping season.

This year’s Black Friday is on Friday, November 26, 2021, but Currys has already announced a number of deals for buyers to take advantage of.

When is Black Friday in 2021, and what are the deals?

Everything from phone accessories and headphones to huge kitchen items like dishwashers and refrigerator freezers will be available for purchase.

LG, Samsung, Sony, HP, Apple, Sharp, Hotpoint, and Lenovo are among the major brands represented.

We’ve combed through Currys’ Black Friday offers and highlighted a few of our favorites below.

LG AI DD V3 F4V310SNE 10.5 kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine, previously £549.99, now £399

HP x360 12b-ca0500na 12b-ca0500na 12b-ca0500na 12b-ca0500na 12b-ca0500na 12b-ca0500na 12b-ca0500na 12b- “Chromebook 2 in 1 – was £349, now £279

50A7GQTUK HISENSE 50A7GQTUK “Was £699, now £448.99 for a smart 4K Ultra HD HDR QLED TV with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Electric Folding Scooter SEGWAY NINEBOT ES1LD – was £399, now £289.00

The whole Black Friday sale may be found here.