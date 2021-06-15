Earl Spencer expects Diana will be ‘pleased the truth has come out’ as a result of the BBC interview.

Earl Spencer has expressed his hope that his sister Diana, Princess of Wales, would be delighted that “the truth is out to the context” of her explosive 1995 interview with Martin Bashir on the BBC’s Panorama show.

His remarks come after Lord Dyson’s damning investigation last month, which concluded that the BBC covered up Bashir’s “deceptive behavior” in order to gain the famous interview in which the princess memorably declared “there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”

On Monday, a follow-up investigation into the BBC’s decision to re-hire Bashir as religious affairs reporter in 2016, led by Ken MacQuarrie, found “no evidence” that the journalist was hired to “contain and/or cover up” the events surrounding the Panorama broadcast.

“I hope she’d be delighted the truth is out to the context,” Charles Spencer remarked on ITV’s Good Morning Britain. As you can see from William’s description, she was taken to a very dark environment where her paranoia was fed…”

According to Lord Dyson’s assessment, Bashir violated the BBC’s producer guidelines by fabricating bank statements and showing them to Earl Spencer in order to gain access to his sister for the interview.

Following the Dyson report in May, both the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex delivered forceful statements.

In his condemnation of the BBC, William noted that knowing that the BBC’s shortcomings contributed considerably to her fear, paranoia, and isolation that I remember from those final years with mom brought him “indescribable grief.”

“But what bothers me the most is that my mum would have known she had been duped if the BBC had fully examined the objections and concerns initially made in 1995.

“She was let down not only by a renegade reporter, but also by BBC executives who chose to look the other way rather than ask the hard questions.”

Earl Spencer added that if his sister had chosen to do an interview, he would have been "totally supportive," but he was not told.