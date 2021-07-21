Eamonn Holmes shares a sweet first photo of his baby granddaughter, as well as her name.

On social media, Eamonn Holmes shared a lovely first snapshot of his baby granddaughter.

On yesterday’s edition of This Morning, the ITV presenter confirmed her pregnancy.

Eamonn, 61, proudly tweeted a black-and-white photo of the newborn infant being carried by her adoring father Declan.

Declan, 32, is the eldest of Eamonn’s three children from his previous marriage to Gabrielle Holmes, with whom he also has a daughter, Rebecca, and a son, Niall.

Eamonn is best recognized for his job as a presenter, which he does with his wife Ruth Langsford, with whom he has a son named Jack Alexander Holmes.

Declan’s new baby daughter is Eamonn’s first grandchild, and he is overjoyed with the family’s new addition.

He told This Morning viewers yesterday that his son Declan and daughter-in-law Jenny had given birth to a baby girl.

The show’s personnel clapped as he announced the good news, and he and Ruth rejoiced.

Declan and Jenny were expecting a child, according to Eamonn, who announced it in April.

He shared a photo of newborn Emelia and her father Declan on Twitter today, writing, “My first born son with his first born and my first grandchild Emelia.” Emelia, welcome to the world. Simply address me as papa.”

“We came up with Grumps, but he wasn’t very keen,” Ruth remarked on This Morning about the name “papa” that was chosen yesterday.

“I prefer to be called papa,” Eamonn remarked.

Eamonn’s fans showed their support and well-wishes, with one fan, @ElaineEdmond5, tweeting: “Gosh, he looks like you Eamonn.” Congratulations to you and your family, Ruth. It’s wonderful to hear such good news.”