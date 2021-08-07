Eamonn Holmes of This Morning was struck dumbfounded by a guest’s dress on today’s show.

With his wife Ruth Langsford, the Northern Irish presenter hosted the most recent episode of the ITV show.

Gyles Brandreth and Georgia Toffolo joined them early in the episode to discuss the problems of the day, including the government’s news that Mexico would be added to the “red list” in its newest travel review.

However, Eamonn was obviously distracted by Gyles Brandreth’s dazzling gold jumper as Ruth was introducing the subject.

“Sorry, love, but before we talk about anything, let me tell you something,” he added. Right, I always say, “Say what you see.”

“And you only have to say what the hell you’re wearing?”

Gyles Brandreth confirmed that his daring sweater choice was inspired by Team GB’s 16th gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

“It all comes to an end over the weekend, and we’ve done so well,” he remarked.

“I figured today would be the best day to wear my golden jumper.”

Fans of the program flocked to Twitter to express their surprise at the attire as well.

“Hahahahaha Eamonn ‘what the hell are you wearing?’” one user joked. #ThisMorning

“Look at Giles #ThisMorning I’ve just toppled over the coffee table,” another tweeted.

“Where the hell does Giles get these jumpers?” said a third. #ThisMorning”

“Giles hun.. what is that jumper?” said a fourth.