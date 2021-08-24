Eamonn Holmes of This Morning makes a “awkward” error after mishearing a guest.

On today’s broadcast of This Morning, Eamonn Holmes found himself in hot water after making an embarrassing remark about a guest.

With his wife Ruth Langsford, the Northern Irish presenter is presently hosting ITV’s flagship afternoon show.

On Tuesday’s show, a segment looked at the impact of cosmetic surgery and whether people are going too far with it.

Dr. Steven Harris was concerned that patients were having so many fillers and implants that they were gaining “alien-like characteristics.”

Anastasia, who advocated for individuals obtaining plastic surgery to “improve their bodies,” refuted his assertions.

The 32-year-old from Kiev stated she was pleased with the procedure because she had previously appeared to be a hamster, but host Eamonn Holmes misheard her remarks.

“So you prefer to dress up like a hamster?” he asked.

“No, I was like a hamster,” the guest replied.

Ruth immediately went in to clarify the situation: “You wanted your cheeks to be more pronounced and higher up.”

The ‘awkward’ interaction sent fans into fits of laughter on Twitter.

“Eamonn!!!,” one user said. You’re really awkward.”So you enjoy dressing up as a hamster?” Ruth may be heard saying “no no” in the back.

“Do you prefer to dress up like a hamster?” said another. Eamonn is one of my favorite people.”

“You prefer to look like a hamster…” said a third. Eamonn simply stepped on it.”