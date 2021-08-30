Eamonn Holmes is an Irish writer. The return of This Morning has many asking the same question.

Following Alison Hammond’s illness, Eamonn Holmes made a surprise comeback to This Morning.

Alison was supposed to co-host the show with Rochelle Humes on Monday, but she was sick, so Eamonn had to fill in for her.

Vernon Kay was also scheduled to host the show for a few days this week, but he has been unable to do so after testing positive for Covid.

After presenters fall unwell, the host of This Morning is due to return.

As soon as the show began, Eamonn addressed his appearance, saying, “It’s Eamonn and Rochelle who would have thought.”

“It was meant to be Alison today, but she’s sick, so Alison, get better soon.”

“Just when you thought you’d gotten rid of me after seven weeks, I reappeared like a bad penny.”

However, while Eamonn and Rochelle Humes hosted, many fans had the same query.

Many fans were curious about Eamonn’s wife Ruth’s whereabouts, and many wished she had also returned to the show.

“Nice surprise to see Eamonn back, but where is Ruth?” Karren wondered. They should come as a package.”

“Yay!!!,” mazconniff exclaimed. Eamonn, it’s great to see you… It’s a shame it’s not with Ruth, because it should have been…. Please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please xxxx xxxx xxxx xxxx xxxx xxxx

“Fantastic, Roch is great, but it’s a shame Ruth isn’t accompanying you,” 562 celia commented.

“Where is Ruth?” said njh.1000.