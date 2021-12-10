Eamonn Holmes has confirmed his departure from This Morning, joining rival channel GB News.

Eamonn Holmes has stated that he is leaving ITV to join GB News.

The 61-year-old personality has revealed that he will host a new show on the network in 2022.

Eamonn issued a statement today expressing his enthusiasm for the new assignment.

He stated, ” “I’ve spent my career working on firsts and start-ups in the broadcasting industry, and GB News is one of the most exciting yet.

“It’s exactly the kind of upheaval the industry requires.

I’ve liked GB News since its inception for its deft mix of incisive argument delivered with warmth and even a sense of humour.

“The greatest honor in journalism, in my opinion, is to provide a voice and respect to the voiceless, and that is exactly what GB News is about.”

