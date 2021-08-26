Eamonn Holmes’ ‘dad dancing’ is a hit with This Morning viewers.

The Northern Irish broadcaster was joined by his wife Ruth Langsford in the penultimate week of their summer stint as hosts of ITV’s flagship daytime show.

Until Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield return on September 6, guest hosts Alison Hammond, Vernon Kay, and Rochelle Humes will take over the iconic sofa.

Fans of the show took to Twitter throughout the broadcast to express how much they will miss Eamonn and Ruth when they depart at the end of the week.

This Morning listeners loved a segment on Thursday’s broadcast in which Eamonn joked that he used to dislike watching audience members dance on Top of the Pops.

He remarked, “It didn’t matter what the song was; it was just the way they danced.”

Eamonn performed a dance routine to Abba’s Waterloo to illustrate what he meant, which had This Morning viewers in stitches.

Craig said, “Eamonn dad dancing.”

Chris added, “Eamonn cracks me up.”

Ryan added, “Eamonn dancing to Waterloo.” He understands how to move.”

“Eamonn, you rock,” Lauren commented on Twitter.

Eamonn’s dancing was compared to that of a puppet by other enthusiasts.

Rachel remarked, “Eamon seems a little like a puppet on a string with that dance.”

“Does it mean Eamonn is now a Thunderbirds puppet?” another user stated.