Eamonn Holmes apologizes for comparing Dr Zoe’s hair to that of an alpaca on This Morning.

Eamonn Holmes has apologized for stating on This Morning that Dr Zoe Williams’ hair looked like an alpaca.

The remark was made during a morning program segment about health.

However, other viewers were offended by the remark, which they found inappropriate.

After receiving a message on This Morning, a call operator from BBC Ambulance became upset.

Dr. Zoe was discussing how gardening and alpacas might enhance your health at the moment.

“Your hair today reminds me of an alpaca,” Eamonn continued.

“You just want to pet it, don’t you?” Dr Zoe said. It has an alpaca-like appearance.”

“Don’t touch my hair,” she continued, pointing her pen at the camera.

One Twitter user responded to the insult by saying, “Really just seen Eamonn Holmes comparing a black woman’s hair to an Alpaca,” according to Belfast Live.

“First and foremost, @EamonnHolmes needs to apologize for his racist remarks,” another said. It’s none of your damn concern what happens to this woman’s hair!”

“It wasn’t funny; it was disgusting and unnecessary,” a third observed.

After the statement was labelled as “disgusting” and calls for him to be “fired,” Eamonn issued an apology on Twitter, stating he is “mortified.”

“Hey everyone out there,” he said. I’m embarrassed if my effort at humour with my friend @DrZoeWilliams was misinterpreted, and I humbly apologize to anyone who was offended.”

“Don’t worry about it,” one fan said. @DrZoeWilliams laughed it off and didn’t seem bothered,” one person remarked, while another said, “You could never offend anyone Darling.”