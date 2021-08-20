Eamonn and Ruth are under fire from a caller due to a morning gaffe.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford of This Morning were left red-faced following a sequence of gaffes during a phone call on today’s episode.

During the summer, the presenting pair has been hosting the popular ITV show while Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield are on vacation.

On Friday’s broadcast, there was a piece about how people can discover love in the most unexpected locations.

Eamonn and Ruth were on the phone with Anne, who told them about how she met her fiancé Steve in a lift.

However, while she was saying her goodbyes, Ruth mispronounced Anne’s partner’s name.

“So have a beautiful wedding day, and we wish you and Mike all the best,” she concluded. “Did you say something, Mike?”

And that wasn’t the end of Eamonn’s blunders; he also misidentified the caller’s location.

“Anne, you know I’ve never been to York,” he explained.

The caller confirmed that she was from West Yorkshire, and Eamonn blamed his notes for the blunder.

“Not what I’ve got here,” he joked. People think I’m a jerk, but it’s all written down in front of me.”

During today’s program, Eamonn and Ruth administered CPR on a toy dog, and fans flocked to Twitter to remark the duo had them in stitches the entire time.

“She’s in West Yorkshire Eamonn incorrect part,” one admirer tweeted beside a smiling face emoji.

“Must agree the segment would not have worked with anyone else delivering it,” another said. Because of Ruth and Eamonn, it was hilarious.”

“Eamonn and Ruth make me giggle, sad they aren’t permanent presenters,” said a third.

“Love the bickering between Eamonn and Ruth,” said a fourth.