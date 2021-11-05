Eager Pup Will Assist Police in High-Crime Areas Despite Being Too Friendly to Be a Guide Dog

Shelby has a flaw: she gets a touch too excited when she’s around other people.

She was planned to be a guiding dog for a single person at first. Her attraction to just about anyone, though, has caused her to change her career path. Shelby, a 19-month-old Black English Labrador Retriever with a tail wag, was sworn in as the Denver Police Department’s first therapy dog on Thursday.

Shelby’s goal is to assist officers in becoming more approachable. Teresa Gillian, a community resource officer in downtown Denver, will accompany her on visits to schools and older citizens. According to the Associated Press, she will also follow Gillian into some of Denver’s higher-crime areas.

“Having her on the squad and on the streets provides reassurance to our communities who might otherwise be afraid to interact with a police officer,” Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said.

Therapy dogs are used by hundreds of police departments across the country for a number of purposes. Therapy dogs are utilized in New York to connect with cops who have experienced considerable trauma. According to the Washington Post, the NYPD is using the meetings with the dogs as a kind of stress reduction.

A symposium has been organized to discuss the expanding usage of therapy dogs among law enforcement. More than 30 therapy dogs attended the Cops and Comfort Dogs conference in Groton, Massachusetts, in July.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Judge Renee Goble swore Shelby in as a police officer on Thursday. Shelby’s tail wagged as Goble crouched down in her black robe to come down to dog level for the brief ceremony.

According to Sgt. Jason Ratcliff of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio, Denver is one of around 300 law enforcement organizations across the United States that have purchased therapy dogs for a variety of purposes. When it initially bought therapy dogs in 2017, the department was thought to be one of the first organizations to do so, he added.

According to him, some agencies use therapy dogs to accompany cops assigned to work in schools, while others use the dogs to assist officers who have experienced trauma or to assist in community outreach. The canines in Franklin County are mostly utilized to assist victims of crimes, including escorting youngsters to court, according to him. This is a condensed version of the information.