Each morning, the owner explains how he wakes up his deaf and blind dog.

A TikTok sensation has emerged from a deaf and blind dog that was offered on Craigslist with the description “Someone come grab this deaf and blind dog before I euthanize her.”

Plum, a Miniature American Shepherd, was fortunate enough to be fostered before she was abused.

Aiden Mann, her devoted owner, and her best pal, Lola, are now her companions.

Aiden first encountered Plum while working at a veterinary facility in the United States.

Aiden met her through a coworker who was fostering her and attempting to find her a home, but he fell in love with her right away.

The 27-year-old told TeamDogs that he has adapted to her demands since adopting her.

“We had to develop our own communication style. When it came to teaching her, I had to think outside the box, but I also had to learn not to shelter her and simply let her be a dog.

“She usually beats me to the bowl because we feed at the same time every day, but when she isn’t around, the food hitting her metal bowl vibrates enough for her to sense it.

“She enjoys playing fetch all by herself. She’ll throw a tennis ball down and try to grab it; if she misses, she’ll go back and try again.

Plum went popular on TikTok after Aiden responded to a query from one of his three million followers: ‘How do you wake up your deaf and blind dog Plum?’

Aiden blows on Plum to wake her up in the video, and despite her being frightened, she quickly relaxes down as she realizes Aiden is there.

Users were awestruck by the TikTok, which has approximately 17 million likes and has been shared over 630 thousand times.

“Really didn’t want to weep today,” one user added.

“This got me crying, what a nice doggie,” said another.

“This is really wholesome; I sobbed a little,” a third TikToker said. What a wonderful soul.”

Lola, a Great Dane Pitbull mix, keeps Plum company. They enjoy tug-of-war, and Lola is the “more responsible older sister,” while Plum is the “younger mischievous sister who occasionally gets into mischief.”

Plum can be seen licking Lola's ear in another video.