Each and every product in the Boots No7 Beauty Vault 2021

After months of anticipation, the No7 Beauty Vault is finally available to the general public today.

The mystery bundle went on sale yesterday for lucky shoppers who had signed up for the waiting list, but it is now available to everyone online and in stores.

Every year, the bundle offers buyers to save money on some of their favorite Boots items, making it an important event to mark in your calendar.

From July 19, new laws will apply to shopping at Tesco, Asda, Aldi, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, and Home Bargains.

The No7 Beauty Vault this year has £119 worth of beauty goods for only £32.

But what exactly is contained within?

Some of the brand’s most popular products, such as the Youthful Eye Serum, Nourishing Hydration Mask, and Dramatic Lift Mascara, were included in the 2020 Beauty Vault.

Boots has stepped it up a notch for 2021, with a line of items that will be ideal for summer nights out now that they are permitted.

The following is a complete list of what is contained in the No7 Beauty Vault 2021:

100ml No7 Radiance+ Glow Polish

7ml No7 Lash Impact Waterproof Black No7 Lash Impact Waterproof Black No7 Lash Impact Waterproof Black No7

Stay Perfect Amazing Eyes Pencil (1g) by No7

30 Count No7 Biodegradable Cleansing Wipes

Purifying Clay Cleanser No7 Radiant Results 150ml

30ml No7 Early Defense Facial Serum

3g No7 apricot blossom powder blusher

30ml No7 Lift & Luminate primer

SPF 15 No7 HydraLuminous Day Cream 50ml

Grace/Conquer No7 Liquid Lipstick 4ml

Based on the components being sold separately, the No7 Beauty Vault is priced at £32 yet includes £119 worth of products.

The No7 Beauty Vault is available to purchase online here.