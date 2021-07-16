E-scooters are making the city center a no-go zone.

Electric scooters strewn on the sidewalk, according to an activist, have turned the city center into a “no go area” for many blind and partially sighted people.

The popularity of red e-scooters has soared in Liverpool in recent months, but there have been concerns about their safety.

After councillors reported a number of incidents or near misses, pressure has grown on the council and Voi, the company that operates the scooters in Liverpool, to improve processes around the scooters.

After going to a stranger’s residence to pick up missing cash, Dad was taken aback.

People riding on the sidewalks, riding carelessly, or riding scooters while inebriated are all causes for concern.

There have also been allegations of more than one person riding a scooter at the same time, as well as younger children, both of which are not permitted.

The problem is exacerbated by the fact that private scooters, which are unlawful to ride on public land, are more difficult to track and are often more dangerous than the council-backed plan.

For the blind and visually challenged, however, these challenges are magnified.

Tom Walker is a well-known broadcaster and local lobbyist on issues that impact the blind and partially sighted.

The 57-year-old said he had two “near misses” earlier this year involving irresponsible e-scooter riders, one of which resulted in his white cane being clipped by a rider traveling in the wrong direction.

He now claims that the numerous scooters abandoned on city sidewalks pose a tripping hazard and have effectively transformed Liverpool City Centre into a “no go area” for many blind and partially sighted persons.

To substantiate his claim, he took a photo near Lodge Lane.

“Not only do visually impaired persons like me have to deal with scooters being driven at 15 miles per hour on the street, but riders frequently leave them strewn about for us to trip over,” he said.

“Voi Technologies has embarked on a public relations campaign to persuade the public that they are doing everything possible to urge e-scooter riders to be more responsible.

“Unfortunately, as these photographs shot on Lodge Lane demonstrate, reality can be very different.

“When I, and many other visually impaired persons, are left alone. The summary comes to a close.