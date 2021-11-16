E. Coli outbreak linked to spinach is being investigated by the FDA.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is investigating an E. coli outbreak connected to spinach consumption.

The FDA’s deputy commissioner for food policy and response, Frank Yiannas, said Tuesday that the agency was working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to figure out what was causing the outbreak, which has sickened at least ten individuals in seven states as of Monday. Although the investigation is ongoing, the focus has been on packed baby spinach with a “best by” date of October 23, 2021, sold under the Josie’s Organics brand.

“The FDA, in collaboration with the CDC and our state and local partners, is investigating a multistate E. coli outbreak linked to spinach intake,” said Yiannas in a statement. “So far, the FDA has tracked supply routes for this product back to a small number of farms in two separate geographic locations, and investigators are being deployed along the supply chains of interest.” “As part of our ongoing commitment to transparency and early communication,” he added, “we are sharing this update early in our inquiry.” “We’re dedicated to giving updates as we learn more throughout our ongoing traceback investigation, especially if there are any modifications to this essential public health advise,” says the company. Five of the at least ten patients who became ill as a result of the epidemic said they ate spinach a week before their symptoms appeared, between October 15 and October 27. At least one individual claimed to have eaten spinach from Josie’s Organics. Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, and South Dakota were all affected.

After being retrieved from the home of a sick person, baby spinach wrapped in a Josie’s Organics clear plastic clamshell tested positive for E. coli, according to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. Despite the fact that the spinach had an expiration date of October 23 and was no longer being sold, the FDA advised consumers to throw away any remaining food, including any that had been frozen. Those who have developed E. coli symptoms should seek medical attention immediately.

According to the CDC, while some E. coli infections are minor, others can be fatal.