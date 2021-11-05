Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryers are ‘on sale’ for £1.78 at Currys.

Customers have been warned when Currys seemed to be selling Dyson Supersonic hairdryers for £1.78.

Ads for the offer have appeared on Facebook, with a post impersonating as Currys pushing the deal.

The following is an excerpt from the article: "For £1.78, one out of every three females will get a hairdryer! Two major corporations have planned to set new sales records for the well-known hair dryer." The following image displays Dyson Supersonic hairdryer boxes with a Currys-branded poster indicating that the appliance's price has decreased from £299 to £1.78.

Currys’ logo can also be seen on the company’s Facebook page.

However, customers have been advised that this is a ruse.

Currys’ official support team was questioned on Twitter as to whether the Facebook post was genuine.

One person stated: “currys @currys Hello, I noticed this on Facebook and wondered if it was a scam or a genuine offer. It appears to be too good to be true.” Currys responded that the deal was ‘not real’ and that the post was a’scam.’

“Hello, sadly, this is not a genuine Currys offer and is a scam going around,” they added. “I can only apologies for any difficulty caused.”

Curry’s Twitter account posted a second message: “We can confirm that this page is not linked with us. Please report it to Facebook, and we will do the same.” Most high-street businesses sell the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer for £299.99.