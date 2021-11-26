Dyson Black Friday 2021 Deals: Save up to 25% on Airwraps, Hair Dryers, Vacuums, and More.

Dyson is running a Black Friday sale on a variety of products, including cordless vacuums, hair dryers, and other household items.

Customers can save up to $120 during the company’s latest Black Friday sale, which can be found on the company’s website.

Some Dyson offers are also available as part of Walmart and Best Buy’s Black Friday specials (which include discounts of up to $200 on Dyson items).

We’ve compiled a list of the greatest Dyson Black Friday bargains for you.

Hair care products from Dyson

Customers who purchase Dyson’s Airwrap hairstyler for $549.99 will receive three complimentary accessories. The following are the three additional items: Detangling hair comb that glides through wet or dry hair with ease.

“A weighted grip for balance and air-cushion suspension for scalp comfort,” according to Dyson.

A bag to keep your Dyson Airwrap styler in.

Visit the Dyson website to purchase the Airwrap.

For $429.99, you may get a special gift version of the Dyson Supersonic hair drier (which includes a Dyson presentation case and a Prussian blue and rich copper brush set, which is only available on the Dyson website).

According to the business, the fast-drying hair drier is meant to protect hair from high heat damage while providing controlled style to assist boost smoothness by up to 75%, increase shine by up to 132%, and reduce frizz and flyaways by up to 61%.

It’s available for purchase on the Dyson website.

Corrale Hair Straightener by DysonThis cordless straightener controls temperature 100 times per second. According to Dyson, the device’s additional control allows for greater styling with less heat, making it “the only straightener with flexing plates that form to gather hair.” It’ll set you back $499.99.

It’s available for purchase on the Dyson website.

Vacuums

Dyson Cordless Outsize Vacuum

This deep cleaning vacuum, which optimizes suction and run time across all floor types and is priced at $599.99 (down from $799.99), will save you $200. It includes a full-size bin as well as a full-size cleaner head.

Here’s where you can get it at Best Buy.

Animal Dyson Cyclone V10 Cordless Vacuum

Save $100 on this cordless vacuum, which is now only $399.99 (down from $499.99). The device is supposed to remove “deep-down filth” and has a 35-minute run life without fading.

You can get it from the Dyson website herespan. This is a condensed version of the information.