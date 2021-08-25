Dylann Roof’s appeal for the death penalty for killing nine people in a 2015 church shooting was denied by the judges.

Dylan Roof’s conviction and death sentence were confirmed by a federal appeals court in Richmond, Virginia, on Wednesday for the 2015 massacre of nine members of a Black church in South Carolina.

Roof and his counsel filed an appeal in May of this year, claiming that a trial judge failed to notice Roof’s delusions and that he was not able to stand trial. Roof’s competency was upheld by a three-judge panel of the United States Fourth Circuit Court, which unanimously supported the trial judge’s original ruling.

Roof allegedly opened fire at the Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, during the concluding prayer of a Bible study in 2015. At the time of the shootings, he was 21 years old. Roof was the first person in the United States to be condemned to death for a federal hate crime two years later.

Roof was found guilty of 33 federal offenses, including hate crimes, in December 2016 and sentenced to death in January 2017. In March of the following year, he pled guilty to state charges in South Carolina state court and was sentenced to nine consecutive life sentences.

Roof’s lawyers argued in his appeal that he shouldn’t have been allowed to defend himself during the sentencing. Roof’s lawyers claimed he kept jurors from hearing crucial evidence about his mental health because he was “too disconnected from reality” and believed “he would be rescued from prison by white-nationalistsâ€”but only if he kept his mental-impairments out of the public record,” according to the lawyers.

Roof’s lawyers argue that his convictions and death sentence should be overturned or his case retried for a “appropriate competency examination.”

In their written conclusion to the 149-page opinion, the panel of justices expressed their dissatisfaction with the attorneys’ argument:

“Dylann Roof assassinated African Americans at their church while they were studying the Bible and worshiping. They had greeted him warmly. They were murdered by him. He did it with the explicit purpose of scaring not just his immediate victims at the historically significant Mother Emanuel Church, but as many others who would hear about the mass murder.”

“No cold record or rigorous reading of legislation and precedents can portray the entire horror of what Roof did,” the judges said. His misdeeds warrant the most severe punishment that a just society can impose. This is a condensed version of the information.