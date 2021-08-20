Dylan Penn: Who Is He? 10 Things You Should Know About the Star of “Flag Day”

Dylan Penn, the daughter of actor Sean Penn and his ex-wife, actress Robin Wright, stars in her father’s 2021 film Flag Day (which will be released in the United States on August 20).

We take a closer look at the actress and her life in this article.

I didn’t want to be an actor in the first place.

Dylan Penn, who was born on April 13, 1991, didn’t grow up wanting to be an actor and “rejected” it for the majority of her life.

“I’m trying out this whole acting thing…,” the actress stated in a 2014 interview with Treats! magazine.

It’s difficult for me to say because I’ve always been against it. It’s impossible for me to say it without laughing.”

Sean Penn’s New Film Is Making Him ‘Very Reluctant’

“There was no concept of the movie” that he could imagine producing without his daughter being in it, but “she was very reluctant,” her father, who directed and also starred in Flag Day, said in an interview with This website.

“She was hesitant, she didn’t know if acting was something she wanted to do, and so on. So it took some time, until she felt ready and wanted to try them,” the director explained to This website.

“It only reaffirmed what I already knew that I could trust my dad with anything and everything,” she told This website after Dylan Penn agreed to take up the project.

“I believe for me as an actor, this is uncharted ground for me, and just knowing that if I failed horrifically or fell flat on my face, he [Sean Penn] would be there to help me get back up was rewarding,” she continued.

